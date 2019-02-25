Victims of fatal train crash identified

School delays and cancellations

Posted 11:23 AM, February 25, 2019, by , Updated at 11:32AM, February 25, 2019

OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Michigan State Police have identified the three people killed in a crash with a train Sunday night.

The crash happened at about 10:00 p.m. on 11th Street near KL Avenue in Oshtemo Township. The vehicle was hit by a westbound Amtrak train.

The victims have been identified as Jarmaine Brown, 20, Marcionna Edwards, 19, and Jordan Brooks, 18.  All three were from Kalamazoo.

No one on the train was injured.  The crash is still under investigation.

