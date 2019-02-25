Wind knocks the roof off building for special needs equestrian therapy center

Posted 3:30 PM, February 25, 2019, by

GOWEN, Mich.–People are cleaning up after strong winds knocked out power Sunday and damaged homes and businesses.

Carol Blumberg is one of those people. She helps run an equestrian therapy center for special needs children in Montcalm county, where one of their essential buildings, the geodome, lost their roof when high winds kicked up in the area.

“I heard this funny flapping noise and then Tom though it was lightning and stuff, thunder and so I came out and I looked out the window and sure enough there it was it was just split right down the middle and then there wasn’t a thing we could do about it,” says Carol Blumberg Moose Creek Equestrian Therapeutic Center owner

“It shouldn’t have happened but that wind was so strong last night that it was nothing we could do about it,” continues Blumberg.

Carol needs 13 thousand dollars to repair the geodome. Here is a link to her Go Fund me page.

