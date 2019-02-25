× Woman hospitalized after Ottawa Co. crash

JAMESTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A woman was hospitalized Monday after a crash in Ottawa County.

It happened around 3:57 p.m. on Byron Road, west of Kenowa Avenue in Jamestown Township.

Authorities said a westbound driver hit black ice, causing her to lose control of her vehicle and crash into an eastbound vehicle head-on.

The driver of the westbound vehicle was hospitalized with injuries that weren’t considered to be life-threatening. The other driver wasn’t injured in the crash.