Woman hospitalized after Ottawa Co. crash

Posted 5:45 PM, February 25, 2019, by

JAMESTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A woman was hospitalized Monday after a crash in Ottawa County.

It happened around 3:57 p.m. on Byron Road, west of Kenowa Avenue in Jamestown Township.

Authorities said a westbound driver hit black ice, causing her to lose control of her vehicle and crash into an eastbound vehicle head-on.

The driver of the westbound vehicle was hospitalized with injuries that weren’t considered to be life-threatening. The other driver wasn’t injured in the crash.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.