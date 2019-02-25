Woodhams’ hot start powers Otsego to District win over Wayland

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COMSTOCK, Mich -- Otsego junior Charlie Woodhams came out on fire, scoring 15 of the Bulldogs' 17 points in the opening quarter. The Bulldogs wouldn't let go of the lead after the opening minutes, defeating Wayland, 57-46.

The Bulldogs fell to Wildcats last season in the District opener, making this win extra sweet.

"This is huge," Woodhams said with a smile, "last year, we were in a very similar situation, we lost to Wayland at home by one so it's kind of revenge for us, just a big win and great for our team."

The Bulldogs played outstanding team ball down the stretch, finding the open man and racking up the assists.

"The guys have been looking forward to this," Otsego head coach Matt Dennis said, "they were focused on what they had to do and I thought they executed well, we just handled ourselves down the stretch better than we did last year."

The Bulldogs advance to face (10-9) Comstock on Wednesday evening at Comstock High School.