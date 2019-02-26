14th Annual Sled Hockey Game returns to Hudsonville

HUDSONVILLE, Mich — The Grand Rapids Griffins and the Sled Wing Juniors take to the ice Tuesday evening.

It’s being held at Griff’s Georgetown located at 8500 48th Avenue in Hudsonville.

Fans can sled on the ice prior to the game for a minimum $1 donation from 5 p.m. to 5:50 p.m. and get autographs from Griffins players.

The game starts at 6 p.m. with two 20 minute periods.

Tickets can be purchased at the door for $5 per person or $20 per family. Children 2 -years-old and younger are free.

The event is also being hosted by the Mary Free Bed Wheelchair and Adaptive Sports and Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital.  

There will also be silent auction and raffle.  All proceeds will be benefit the Sled Wings program and the Griffins Youth Foundation.

 

