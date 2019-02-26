Winter Weather Advisory In Effect

Officials: Biggest ice jam threatening Portland has melted

Posted 5:46 PM, February 26, 2019, by , Updated at 06:04PM, February 26, 2019

Photo Gallery

PORTLAND, Mich. — Authorities determined Tuesday that the largest ice jam threatening Portland with more flooding has broken up and melted.

A City of Portland Facebook post says the ice jam upstream from the Charlotte Highway bridge presented the most significant threat for more flooding in the city.

The remaining concerns for additional flooding come from major rises in the Grand River due to snow melt or heavy rain, or a collapse of existing ice that could result in the ice jam thickening. Portland officials said those scenarios are both unlikely, but not impossible.

The post said improving conditions may allow the city reopen Water Street as early as Wednesday afternoon.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.