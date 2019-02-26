“Bid for Bachelors and Bachelorettes” is a fun way to raise money and awareness for Cystic Fibrosis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Cystic Fibrosis is a life-threatening genetic disorder that causes severe damage to the lungs and digestive system. Friends and Families of Cystic Fibrosis continue to raise money and awareness of this disease with the annual Bid For Bachelors and Bachelorettes event.

Bid For Bachelors and Bachelorettes will be an auction style event where multiple singles will each be selling a variety of "date packages." Each package is unique and is put together based on the "bachelor" or "bachelorette's" interests. The package will not include a date with the individual selling the package, but it never hurts to ask!

All proceeds stay locally in West Michigan and are used to help those with Cystic Fibrosis and their families.

Bid for Bachelors and Bachelorettes will take place at the JW Marriott Grand Rapids on March 2.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m., opening remarks are at 6:30, and bidding begins at 7 p.m.

To get tickets or for more information, visit bidforbach.org and ffofcf.org.