MT. PLEASANT - A Central Michigan University sergeant is carrying the Flame of Hope at the 2019 Special Olympics World Games next month.

Sgt. Riley Olson is the only Michigan representative to make the trip to Abu Dhabi. He is part of the "Final Leg" team and will be a part of multiple runs and ceremonies in cities and towns in the UAE.

Sgt. Olson is one of more than 100 law enforcement officers from 24 countries taking part.

To help with his fundraising for the event, click here.