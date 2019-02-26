Eaton Rapids officer reaches settlement in sexual harassment lawsuit

EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A mid-Michigan police officer has agreed to dismiss sexual harassment claims against her department in exchange for a six-figure settlement.

Eaton Rapids police Officer Lisa Kirby filed a 2017 federal lawsuit alleging that another officer sexually harassed her. Eaton Rapids City Manager Aaron Desentz tells the Lansing State Journal that Kirby and the city settled the lawsuit in January and all claims against the city were dismissed.

The Associated Press sent a message seeking comment Tuesday to a lawyer for Kirby.

The agreement says Kirby was being paid $100,000 with the settlement and was placed on paid administrative leave for two years starting Oct. 31, 2018. The newspaper says she’ll be paid $60,000 per year, with full benefits, and she has agreed to voluntarily resign on Oct. 31, 2020.

 

