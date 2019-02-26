Empire Beauty shows us how to style hair like stars on the red carpet

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Up-dos, down dos, what did they do, and how did they do that? Those are all questions we ask as we see celebrities walk down the red carpet.

All those stylists had to start somewhere, just like the students at Empire Beauty School. These students put their skills to the test, and showed off how they can put those red carpet styles on every-day people.

Empire Beauty Schools has three locations in West Michigan:

Highpoint Center

3583 Alpine Avenue Northwest

455 Standale Plaza

Grand Rapids

6091 Constitution Boulevard

Portage

To sign up for their cosmetology program, or want to schedule a beauty appointment, visit empire.edu.