Empire Beauty shows us how to style hair like stars on the red carpet

Posted 11:46 AM, February 26, 2019, by , Updated at 11:45AM, February 26, 2019

Up-dos, down dos, what did they do, and how did they do that? Those are all questions we ask as we see celebrities walk down the red carpet.

All those stylists had to start somewhere, just like the students at Empire Beauty School. These students put their skills to the test, and showed off how they can put those red carpet styles on every-day people.

Empire Beauty Schools has three locations in West Michigan:

Highpoint Center
3583 Alpine Avenue Northwest

455 Standale Plaza
Grand Rapids

6091 Constitution Boulevard
Portage

To sign up for their cosmetology program, or want to schedule a beauty appointment, visit empire.edu.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.