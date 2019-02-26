Excellence in Education – Kathleen Tighe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANSING, Mich. – A Huron County educator known for encouraging students to excel and for providing them new experiences and learning opportunities, such as trips to a Shakespeare festival, has been honored with an Excellence in Education award from the Michigan Lottery.

The award winner, Kathleen Tighe, teaches English language arts at the Caseville Middle/High School, which is part of the Caseville Public School district. Tighe also serves as the faculty advisor for the annual yearbook and the online student newspaper, the Eagle Vision. Additionally, Tighe serves on the executive committee of the Michigan Council of Teachers of English and is a member of the National Association of Teachers of English.

