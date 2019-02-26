× Florida zookeeper injured by a rhinoceros during a training session

(CNN) — A zookeeper in Jacksonville, Florida, was taken to a local hospital after being injured by a rhinoceros Tuesday morning.

The extent of the keeper’s injuries was not immediately revealed.

The person “made contact” with the male rhino, Archie, during a routine training session, said Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens spokeswoman J.J Vitale.

No guests were present at the time.

Born in 1969, Archie is one of the oldest rhinos in the country, Vitale said. He has been at the zoo since 1975.

The zoo said Tuesday that Archie remains on exhibit with its two other rhinos, both females.

The injury is not the first this year involving rhinos at a Florida zoo.

On New Year’s Day, a 21-month-old girl was injured after she fell into a rhino exhibit at the Brevard Zoo in Melbourne, Florida.

The girl’s liver was cut, a lung was bruised, and she had bruises over her body, the state Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said. Two female rhinos rammed her repeatedly with their noses and mouths, pressing her into the steel bars of their enclosure.