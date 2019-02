GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Movie buffs will have the chance to hear sounds of the fan favorite, Pirates of the Caribbean, in March.

It runs March 8 through March 10 at DeVos Hall located at 300 Ottawa Ottawa NW in Grand Rapids.

They’re showing the full length plus live music March 8 and March 9 at 8 p.m. and March 10 at 3 p.m.

