Grand Rapids: Meetings seek input on Madison Ave and Eastern Ave projects

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Two public meetings are scheduled to allow you to take a look at reconstruction plans for Madison Avenue and Eastern Avenue SE and tell city engineers what you think.

Reconstruction of Madison Avenue is scheduled for 2019 between Cottage Grove and Adams streets. There will also be discussion of the section of Madison that was resurfaced previously between Burton and Cottage Grove.

The meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 27, 6 – 7 p.m., at LINC UP, 1167 Madison Ave. SE.

The Eastern Avenue project will see the reconstruction of the street between Hall and Franklin streets.

The meeting is scheduled for Thursday, Mar. 7, 6 – 7 p.m., at Neland Avenue Christian Reformed Church, 940 Neland Ave. SE.