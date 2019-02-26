UP residents taking ‘Yooper dive’ into mountains of snow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUGHTON, Mich. — Residents in the Upper Peninsula are taking the massive amounts of snow this winter in stride.

The "yooper dive" is making the internet rounds, with people throwing on their bathing suits and jumping in for the camera.

After a video posted by Shane Raasio was shared several thousand time on Facebook, several others joined in the fun.

Gail Ongie, a resident of Lake Linden, says her son was excited to give the #YooperDive a try after seeing Raasio's video.

"You have to de-stress. This is a typical thing that happens in the winter. If you complain about it, you need to move somewhere else," Ongle told FOX 17 over the phone Tuesday.

In addition to partaking in the #YooperDive challenge, Ongie's kids came up with their own unique idea. After being asked to shovel three feet of snow off that was sitting on their roof, they decided to build a slide that went down the entire side of the home.

The snow will continue to fall in the Upper Peninsula. They are expecting several more inches this week alone.