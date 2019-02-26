Healthy heart recipes during Heart Month

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

February is American Heart Health Month, this is a great time to assess your risk and take steps to improve your heart health.

Diet is one area to focus to improve heart and overall health. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention heart disease—and the conditions that lead to it—can happen at any age.

o High rates of obesity and high blood pressure among younger people (ages 35-64) are putting them at risk for heart disease earlier in life.

o Half of all Americans have at least one of the top three risk factors for heart disease (high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and smoking).

Here are recipes from Grace Derocha, registered dietitian, certified diabetes and certified health coach with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan:

Tuna Avocado Bowl with Dried Cherries and Sunflower Seeds

Ingredients

* ½ small avocado, diced

* 4 ounces albacore tuna

* 1 heaping tablespoon dried Montmorency tart cherries

* 1 tbsp sunflower seeds

* pepper to taste

* 1 tbsp. fresh lime juice

* ¼ cup fresh parsley, chopped

Instructions

1. Mix all ingredients in a small bowl until combined.

2. Serve tuna salad in avocado bowl for fun plating. Enjoy!

Avocado Chocolate Mousse

Ingredients

* 2 very ripe avocados, I recommend Haas avocadoes because they are creamier

* 2/3 cup 70% cacao baking chocolate, melted*

* 1/4 cup unsweetened cocoa powder

* 1/3 cup almond milk

* 1/3 cup organic maple syrup or honey

* 1/2 tsp vanilla extract

* 1/4 tsp ground cinnamon

* Dash of sea salt

* Garnish with whipped cream, fresh raspberries or toasted almond slices

Instructions

1. In a food processor, combine the avocados, melted chocolate, cocoa powder, maple syrup, almond milk, vanilla, cinnamon and a pinch of salt. Puree until creamy.

2. Spoon the mousse into container and chill for at least 1 hour.

3. Serve the mousse with your favorite garnish; whipped cream, fresh raspberries or toasted almond slices. Enjoy!