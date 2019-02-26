Huge fire burning at company in Auburn Hills

Posted 11:39 AM, February 26, 2019, by , Updated at 11:51AM, February 26, 2019

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A large fire is burning outside a plastics manufacturing and supply company in Auburn Hills.

SkyFOX is over the scene and it appears a large pile of pallets and other supplies is burning. It's happening outside the USF US Farathane building, which is near University Drive and I-75.

Fire officials aren't aware of any injuries at this time.

Fire officials couldn't say for sure what's on fire, and weren't sure what caused the fire.

US Farathane is a plastics manufacturer that supplies the automotive industry.

