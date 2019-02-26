Huge fire burning at company in Auburn Hills

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A large fire is burning outside a plastics manufacturing and supply company in Auburn Hills.
SkyFOX is over the scene and it appears a large pile of pallets and other supplies is burning. It's happening outside the USF US Farathane building, which is near University Drive and I-75.
Fire officials aren't aware of any injuries at this time.
Fire officials couldn't say for sure what's on fire, and weren't sure what caused the fire.
US Farathane is a plastics manufacturer that supplies the automotive industry.