Huge fire burning at company in Auburn Hills

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A large fire is burning outside a plastics manufacturing and supply company in Auburn Hills.

SkyFOX is over the scene and it appears a large pile of pallets and other supplies is burning. It's happening outside the USF US Farathane building, which is near University Drive and I-75.

Fire officials aren't aware of any injuries at this time.

Fire officials couldn't say for sure what's on fire, and weren't sure what caused the fire.

US Farathane is a plastics manufacturer that supplies the automotive industry.

