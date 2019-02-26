One person shot in Cooper Twp., suspect at large

COOPER TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting in Cooper Township.

Deputies say they were called to a business in the 400 block of west D Avenue between 7:00 and 7:30 a.m. where a man was found with a gunshot wound. He has been taken to Bronson Hospital for treatment. His condition was not released.

Deputies say that the suspect fled the scene and is at large. They don’t believe there is a threat to the community, but area schools are on lockdown as a precaution. Investigators say they believe the suspect has already fled the county.

No suspect description was available.

We have a crew at the scene and we’ll have more details when they become available.