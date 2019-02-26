One person shot in Cooper Twp., suspect at large

Posted 8:38 AM, February 26, 2019, by , Updated at 09:41AM, February 26, 2019

COOPER TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting in Cooper Township.

Deputies say they were called to a business in the 400 block of west D Avenue between 7:00 and 7:30 a.m. where a man was found with a gunshot wound.  He has been taken to Bronson Hospital for treatment. His condition was not released.

Deputies say that the suspect fled the scene and is at large. They don’t believe there is a threat to the community, but area schools are on lockdown as a precaution.  Investigators say they believe the suspect has already fled the county.

No suspect description was available.

We have a crew at the scene and we’ll have more details when they become available.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.