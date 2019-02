× Kalamazoo police introduce new member of K-9 unit

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety introduced its newest officer on Tuesday.

Murphy, a 15-month-old German shepherd from Hungary, is the newest member of the department’s K-9 unit. He will go through six weeks of training to learn how to track suspects, detect narcotics, conduct building searches and protect his handler.

Police said Murphy will work the night shift once his training is complete.