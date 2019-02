Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sit back, relax, and take in the amazing sounds of the Grand Rapids Symphony as they perform a program of all British music this weekend.

Symphony Music Director Laureate, David Lockington, and concertmaster and violinist, Jamie Crawford, came on the show to perform some of the music audiences can hear this weekend.

The Elgar's Enigma Variations will take place March 1 and 2 at DeVos Performance Hall.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit grsymphony.org.