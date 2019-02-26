× Mom who ran over son at Kent Co. school takes plea deal

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A mom who drove over her 9-year-old son at a Kent County school accepted a plea agreement Tuesday.

Tiffany Kosakowski pleaded guilty to reckless driving and had a charge of second-degree child abuse dropped.

The incident happened Dec. 11 at Chandler Woods Charter Academy, located at 6895 Samrick Ave. in Plainfield Township.

Authorities said surveillance video showed Kosakowski’s son hanging from a passenger side door handle as she drove away. He lost his grip and was run over by a rear wheel of the vehicle, causing him to sustain serious injuries.

Kent County prosecutors say they aren’t recommending a sentence for Kosakoski, meaning it will be at the discretion of the court.