Report highlights top 5 Beaches in the United States

As we continue to deal with snow and dream of warm sandy beaches, TripAdvisor has released its list of the best beaches in the United States.

Top 5 Travelers’ Choice Beaches in the U.S.:

1. Clearwater Beach – Clearwater, Florida

2. Ka’anapali Beach – Lahaina, Hawaii

3. Panama City Beach – Panama City Beach, Florida

4. Saint Pete Beach – St. Pete Beach, Florida

5. Pensacola Beach – Pensacola Beach, Florida