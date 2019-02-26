Special education program creates lifelong friendship

HOLLAND, Mich. - High School Seniors Dylan Hill and Derek McNitt are very close.

Like all best friends they give each other advice... about love, laughter, and life trials.

While referencing McNitt, Hill tells us, "He’s been there for me since I was like young. I used to get bullied... Remember?" he asks McNitt.

As McNitt nods, Hill continutes, "He said to them like 'Stop that, he's autistic,' which I am, I'm autistic... ADHD."

It’s because of those circumstances that Hill and McNitt originally started spending time together.

For seven years McNitt has been a mentor, or a “LINK,” in the West Ottawa High School LINKS Program, and HILL, a student supported by the program, that aids students with special needs.

McNitt says, "6th grade we were friends, we’d say 'hi,' but now we text everyday, and we go to each other for stuff. He teaches me stuff on the daily too."

As a member of the program McNitt attends LINKS courses during school time to discuss how to better help special education students, though his main priority is time spent with Hill.

"We go to each other for basically everything, he knows a lot about me, almost everything, and I know about the same about him, and we’re just really close," states McNitt.

That closeness has helped Hill cultivate better independence and social behavior, a type of growth that McNitt says he plans to continue encouraging; "I want to be a special education teacher when I grow up, and a lot of that has come from the LINKS program, from Dylan here."

The LINKS program has certainly changed both of the young men for the better, and when asked if more schools should adopt the program, Hill had this to say, "All schools should, it’s been really quite a blessing for a kid like me."

For more information on West Ottawa High School's LINKS program, click here.