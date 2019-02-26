Winter Weather Advisory In Effect

Winter Weather Advisories posted into Wednesday afternoon

Posted 6:35 PM, February 26, 2019, by , Updated at 06:37PM, February 26, 2019

WEST MICHIGAN -- WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES have been posted for all areas/counties along/north of I-96. They remain in effect through 3 P.M. Wednesday for a general 2" to 4" of snow with some patchy freezing drizzle possible behind this system.  See below.

Our forecast snapshot below is valid for 6 A.M. Wednesday. Notice the low pressure system and snow over most of our area for the morning commute.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Below is our forecast model snapshot valid Wednesday at 6 P.M.. Notice most of the snow has pulled out of the area, but there may be some lingering patchy freezing drizzle in the afternoon.

Snowfall totals will be lightest across our extreme southern counties with less than an inch falling. Areas along/north of I-96 will likely be in the 2" to 4" range with some isolated five inch amounts possible across our northern counties. See map  below.

Get the complete West Michigan forecast at www.fox17online.com/weather.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

