FRUITLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two men were pulled from an icy White Lake Wednesday after falling through ice.

The two men went under water just before 8:00 a.m. Wednesday south of Montague, prompting officials to use a hovercraft to rescue them.

Both men are said to be in stable condition and are being evaluated at a nearby hospital.

The White Lake Fire Authority says this serves as a good reminder to be safe when out on the ice.