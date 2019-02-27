× AG Nessel serves $784K judgement through Facebook

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel served a nearly $800,000 judgement through Facebook on Wednesday.

Christopher Carr was convicted of violating the Consumer Protection Act for collecting credit card payments from customers for goods through his online businesses and failing to deliver the purchased items.

Authorities said Carr fled Michigan and stopped responding to officials through typical channels for court communications, so Nessel obtained an order to serve Carr through Facebook.

The order says Carr must pay $784,328 within 28 days, and that his businesses in Michigan will be dissolved. He is also not allowed to sell goods or services in the state through the internet or any other medium.