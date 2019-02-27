Apartment fire in Kalamazoo Township displaces residents

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- Multiple residents are displaced from their apartments after a fire broke out overnight in Kalamazoo Township.

Crews were called to the Sage Terrace Apartments, 328 N Sage Street in Kalamazoo, around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday for reports of a kitchen fire.

We're told all of the residents made it out of the building safely, but a resident on the third floor had to be rescued by firefighters.

Fire officials say apartment managers and working closely with the American Red Cross to find temporary shelter for the residents.