Winter Weather Advisory In Effect

Apartment fire in Kalamazoo Township displaces residents

Posted 7:09 AM, February 27, 2019, by , Updated at 07:19AM, February 27, 2019

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- Multiple residents are displaced from their apartments after a fire broke out overnight in Kalamazoo Township.

Crews were called to the Sage Terrace Apartments, 328 N Sage Street in Kalamazoo, around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday for reports of a kitchen fire.

We're told all of the residents made it out of the building safely, but a resident on the third floor had to be rescued by firefighters.

Fire officials say apartment managers and working closely with the American Red Cross to find temporary shelter for the residents.

