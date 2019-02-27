“Beer City Eats” video series highlights food served at GR breweries

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Beer Month GR is in full swing! To celebrate, Experience Grand Rapids launched a brand new video series to highlight the amazing food being served at local Grand Rapids breweries.

The eight-episode series focuses on Grand Rapids' beer reputation, and how it's elevated the food to a nationally recognized level. In each episode, series host, Grand Rapids designer, musician, and DJ, Adrian “AB” Butler, interviews local brewmasters, chefs, and owners to highlight the unique and delicious dishes available at local breweries, unveiling what makes each spot a favorite among locals.

The first episode highlights Brewery Vivant, which specializes in rustic, farmhouse-inspired beers and European-inspired food.

"Beer City Eats" was created to support the seventh annual Cool Brews. Hot Eats., part of Beer Month GR.

To watch full episodes, visit Beer City Eats YouTube channel, and subscribe to get notified when new videos release.