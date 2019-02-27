Winter Weather Advisory In Effect

“Beer City Eats” video series highlights food served at GR breweries

Posted 11:41 AM, February 27, 2019, by

Beer Month GR is in full swing! To celebrate, Experience Grand Rapids launched a brand new video series to highlight the amazing food being served at local Grand Rapids breweries.

The eight-episode series focuses on Grand Rapids' beer reputation, and how it's elevated the food to a nationally recognized level. In each episode, series host, Grand Rapids designer, musician, and DJ, Adrian “AB” Butler, interviews local brewmasters, chefs, and owners to highlight the unique and delicious dishes available at local breweries, unveiling what makes each spot a favorite among locals.

The first episode highlights Brewery Vivant, which specializes in rustic, farmhouse-inspired beers and European-inspired food.

"Beer City Eats" was created to support the seventh annual Cool Brews. Hot Eats., part of Beer Month GR.

To watch full episodes, visit Beer City Eats YouTube channel, and subscribe to get notified when new videos release.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.