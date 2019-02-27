Winter Weather Advisory In Effect

Cash register taken during Kalamazoo gas station robbery

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Two people are facing armed robbery charges after a gas station robbery early Wednesday.

It happened around 2:45 a.m. in the 3500 Block of S. Sprinkle Road in Kalamazoo when a suspect entered the gas station and implied he had a weapon.

The suspect ended up leaving the store with the cash register and getting into a car which was caught on surveillance video.

Police later found the car in question in the driveway of a home in the 1000 Block of E. Stockbridge in Kalamazoo and searched found the suspect and his getaway driver.

The two were arrested and are facing charges but they have not been identified by police.

