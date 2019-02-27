× Final arguments made in trial of Quinn James

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A jury will soon decide whether a man already serving time for a young girl’s rape will also serve time for her murder.

The jury started deliberating at about 2:00 p.m. Wednesday.

Kent County prosecutors and a defense attorney made their final arguments Wednesday morning in the trial of Quinn James. He’s accused of killing Mujey Dumbuya, 16, in January 2018. The trial has lasted just over a week.

Dumbuya’s body was found in a wooded area of Kalamazoo County after disappearing while waiting for a bus in Grand Rapids. She was set to testify against James in his rape trial.

James has already been convicted of the rape of Dumbuya and was sentenced to a minimum of 20 years in prison. If convicted for her murder, he faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole.