Final arguments made in trial of Quinn James

Posted 2:06 PM, February 27, 2019, by

Quinn James, at his trial, 2/19/19

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A jury will soon decide whether a man already serving time for a young girl’s rape will also serve time for her murder.

The jury started deliberating at about 2:00 p.m. Wednesday.

Kent County prosecutors and a defense attorney made their final arguments Wednesday morning in the trial of Quinn James. He’s accused of killing Mujey Dumbuya, 16, in January 2018.  The trial has lasted just over a week.

Dumbuya’s body was found in a wooded area of Kalamazoo County after disappearing while waiting for a bus in Grand Rapids.  She was set to testify against James in his rape trial.

James has already been convicted of the rape of Dumbuya and was sentenced to a minimum of 20 years in prison. If convicted for her murder, he faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.