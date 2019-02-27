ADA, Mich -- Gage Krueger and Daane Harvey scored 14 points a piece to give Forest Hills Eastern the 76-37 win over Wyoming Lee. The Hawks are now headed to the district final against Grand Rapids Catholic Central for the second straight year.
Forest Hills Eastern defeats Wyoming Lee, advances to district final
-
Grand Rapids Christian closes the regular season with win over Wayland
-
South Christian defeats Forest Hills Eastern, notches 14th straight win
-
Forest Hills Northern survives scare from Rockford in District opener
-
Lee wrestling team makes school history
-
Northview girls remains unbeaten in conference with win over Forest Hills Northern
-
-
East Grand Rapids runs past Thornapple Kellogg
-
Northern-Eastern hockey takes division lead after 3-0 win over Lowell Caledonia
-
Potter’s House takes Alliance League showdown with Tri-Unity
-
Northern/Eastern hockey picks up big divisional win over East Grand Rapids
-
Forest Hills Northern routs Forest Hills Central, clinches a share of the OK White
-
-
Northview gets past Forest Hills Central in overtime
-
Northview pulls away late to beat Ottawa Hills
-
FH Northern girls improve to 11-1 with win over FH Central