JENISON, Mich -- A.J. Davis scored 14 points to help lead Hudsonville to the district semifinal win over Zeeland West, 51-43. The Eagles will face final Grandville in the district finals on Friday.
Hudsonville notches 20th win, defeats Zeeland West
-
Unity Christian remains perfect in OK Green with win over Zeeland West
-
Unity Christian wins another OK Green title after win over Zeeland East
-
Unity Christian tops Holland Christian to extend OK Green winning streak
-
Rematches featured on the season finale of the Blitz
-
Short-handed Holland Christian holds off Grand Rapids Christian
-
-
East Kentwood notches fifth straight win, defeats West Ottawa
-
Bakker and Steffen combine for 45 points in Zeeland West win over Mona Shores
-
Mona Shores earns win over Whitehall
-
Unity Christian beats Portland to claim Division 5 state championship
-
Hudsonville wins tenth straight after holding off Wyoming
-
-
Allendale girls change culture, snap losing streak
-
Joldersma’s dunk sparks Hudsonville win over Grand Haven
-
Grand Rapids Christian closes the regular season with win over Wayland