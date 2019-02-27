× Kentwood man admits to threatening Cory Booker

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Kentwood man pleaded guilty Tuesday to a charge connected to a threat he made to U.S. Sen. Cory Booker.

Rick Simmons, 52, admitted to making a call to Booker’s New Jersey office on Oct. 26 and leaving a vulgarity-filled voicemail threatening to “put a nine-millimeter” in his face.

Simmons faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison, three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for June 5.