Man arrested after crashes on US-31; passenger goes into labor

GRAND HAVEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A man was arrested after being involved in two crashes along US-31 in Ottawa County Wednesday morning.

The Ottawa County Sheriff says that just before 8:00 a.m. a driver in a 2003 Chevy Uplander was heading north on US-31 when he hit the back end of a 2001 Jeep at Lake Michigan Drive. The driver of the Uplander then tried to leave the scene by turning west onto Lake Michigan Drive, but he pulled in front of a southbound 2014 Toyota Camry, causing another crash. The woman driving the Camry was taken to the hospital for her injuries.

The Uplander’s passenger was found to have gone into labor during the crashes and was taken by ambulance to a Muskegon hospital.

The driver of the Uplander has been ticketed for several violations and arrested for an outstanding warrant. His name has not yet been released.