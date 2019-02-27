Winter Weather Advisory In Effect

Man arrested for threatening to bring gun to school; says son was bullied

Posted 12:20 PM, February 27, 2019, by

Joshua Raulston, from Barry Co. Sheriff

DELTON, Mich. – A Plainwell man was arrested last week for threatening to bring a gun to Delton Kellogg Middle School.

The Barry County Sheriff says that a School Liaison Deputy discovered that a parent had made a threat while speaking with a school employee during a phone conversation on Thursday, February 21.  The employee told the deputy that the parent was upset that his son was being bullied and he was going to bring a gun to the school.

Barry Township Police and Prairieville Township Police interviewed Joshua Raulston, 37, at his home and took him into custody. He was jailed for Malicious Use of a Telecommunications Device.

The school district sent a letter home to parents on Tuesday, February 26, regarding the incident. Superintendent Kyle Corlett asks anyone who hears threatening remarks to contact law enforcement and school officials.

