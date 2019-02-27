× Man sentenced for hit and run death of Muskegon girl

MUSKEGON, Mich. – A Muskegon County man has been sentenced for a hit and run pedestrian crash that killed a six year old girl.

Dakota Welch was sentenced Wednesday to 88 months to 22 1/2 years in prison for Driving on a Suspended License Causing Death and four to 7 1/2 years for Failure to Stop at the scene of an Injury Accident. The sentences will be served concurrently. Welch is getting credit for 262 days already served.

Taylor Davis, 6, died in the June 10 crash at 6th Street and Maplewood Avenue in Muskegon Heights. A bystander followed Welch to a mobile home park in Norton Shores after the crash. He was later taken into custody.

Welch pleaded no contest to the charges in November.