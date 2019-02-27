Winter Weather Advisory In Effect

MI interior designer Leslie Hart-Davidson’s tips on how to improve rooms in your home

Posted 12:05 PM, February 27, 2019, by

Have a love, hate relationship with the space in your home and how to use it to its fullest potential? Michigan interior designer Leslie Hart-Davidson will answer all of these questions and give homeowners tips on how to improve their space at the West Michigan Home and Garden Show this weekend.

Hart-Davidson is a nationally recognized professional interior designer, author, and owner of HDD Studios. She is one of the headline speakers at the Home and Garden Show to discuss tips and tricks on how to remodel spaces around the house.

It's Not Your Room, it's You will help audience members take action with their spaces by identifying what kind of "Putter-Offer" they are, and learn a design language called "C.R.A.P."

Taste of Her Own Medicine will help audience members prepare for a kitchen remodel by understanding how purging through the KonMarie method allows for better storage after the remodel, accepting that function trumps aesthetics every time, and overcoming "blindness" to see what possibilities await a new layout for your space.

For a complete schedule of when you can see Leslie on stage, click here.

The Home and Garden Show will take place February 28 through March 3.

Tickets cost $4 for kids and $10 for adults in advance. The price increases at the door.

For a complete list of vendors and activities, head to grhomeshow.com.

