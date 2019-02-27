Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for February 27

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. All businesses had to get off the ground somehow. If you're an aspiring entrepreneur who has an idea, the second annual Start Garden Contest in underway.

It's called "The 100," which is a chance for people to submit an idea on a business they hope to one day open. All they have to do is submit a video describing an idea online by May 30.

In June, the 100 finalists will be chosen to receive $1,000 each.

Finalists have the summer to refine their idea and get community support until the competition on August 27.

That's when a group of winners will earn $20,000 to help their business take off.

2. The 9th annual Spartan Winter Tailgate is tonight.

During the event, the West Michigan Spartans will present this year's Legacy Award to Peter and Joan Secchia.

Also, the Michael Salder Foundation will announce a new initiative called "Gamechangers, Empowering Tomorrow's Leaders."

The MSU Football head coach, Mark Dantonio, will make an appearance as well.

The event starts at 6 p.m. at the JW Marriott.

3. Forget the snow and cold, it's a sure sign Spring is on the way: the butterflies will be blooming at Frederik Meijer Gardens this week!

The annual "Fred and Dorthy Fichter Butterflies Are Blooming" exhibit runs from Friday, March 1 through the end of April.

Organizers say it's the largest temporary attraction of its kind in the nation.

The gardens are open from 9 to 5 on most weekdays, with the exhibit included in admission.

For more information about what's coming to the gardens, head to meijergardens.org.

4. A classy Saucony sneaker is getting a brunch inspired update. Avocado lovers can now buy Avocado Toast Sneakers!

The new shoe now features "toasted leather," "smashed avocado textured suede" topped with a "red pepper flake collar lining."

Brunch fanatics can find these shoes in stores and online for $150.

5. Starbucks is about to launch its biggest store in the world. The coffee giant will open the doors to its latest roastery store in Tokyo Thursday.

The 32,000-square-foot space is the company's fifth reserve cafe.

They are high-end stores that aim to provide an immersive coffee experience for customers.

This location celebrates Japan's role in shaping the company's international success.

The four-story cafe features a community meeting space, an authentic Italian bakery, and a specialty cocktail bar.