Phil was wrong. West Michigan will have to wait a little longer for Spring to arrive

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN -- As we write this at 5:32 p.m. on Wednesday, February 27th, Spring is only 504 hours and 26 minutes away!

Along with many of you, the entire FOX17 weather team is counting down the minutes to Spring so West Michigan can see more sunshine and warmer temperatures. After taking a look at the latest weather models and Spring outlook, we may all be left with a sour taste in our mouths. March and much of April looks to stay cold.

"The cool trend that we’ve currently got is overall going to continue through April and it is going to take until late April or early May for it to turn around," says William Marino from the National Weather Service in Grand Rapids. This is exactly what we see here in the FOX17 weather center.

*Courtesy of CPC (Climate Prediction Center)

The outlook for March looks exactly like how January wrapped up… high likelihood of mainly below normal temperatures and straddling the line of above normal rain and snow. Long range weather models depicting the entire month show several storm systems developing, allowing for the normal to above normal rain/snow potential. Behind these systems, cold air will rush into Michigan from Canada, blocking any springtime warmth from the south for most of the month. Typically, April averages a little snow and May is where snow finally shuts down.

Since March and April are expected to be below normal for temperatures… May and June should skew more towards normal if not slightly above normal to even things out.

*Courtesy of CPC (Climate Prediction Center)

What you should take away from all of this? We will have to get through March and part of April before we begin to see an end to the snow, and some warmer weather.