× Police search for missing man near Sturgis, MI

STURGIS, Mich. – Police are asking for help in finding a missing person from Sturgis, Michigan.

Police say Andrew Scott Nichols, 35, was last seen on Tuesday and may be in the Klinger Lake Road area. He is believed to be driving a maroon Chrysler Town and Country van with a Michigan Breast Cancer Awareness license plate of GZ82E. The van also has large white lettering on the rear window that reads “Jennifer and Henry”.

Anyone who has seen the vehicle or has other information should call St. Joseph County dispatch at 269-467-4195 or Sturgis Police at 269-659-7260.