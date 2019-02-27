× Police seek tips on suspicious incident at Wyoming school

WYOMING, Mich. — Police are seeking a man who went to a Wyoming elementary school and attempted to pick up three children using names on a piece of paper.

Police said a man went to San Juan Diego Catholic Academy, located at 1650 Godfrey Ave., and asked to pick up three children. He had a piece of paper with three names written on it.

School staff recognized two of the names as middle school students, but didn’t know the third.

When a staff member questioned the man, he left abruptly.

Investigators haven’t been able to find a connection between the man, the school and the family of the children. The family said they don’t know who the man is, and they didn’t have a plan to have anyone else pick up their children.

Police are attempting to identify the man and working to see if the third name on the paper is a child in a local school district.

The subject is described as a dark-skinned Hispanic man in his early 50s, standing 5-foot-3 to 5-foot-4, weighing 250 pounds, being clean-shaven and having acne scars on his face. He was wearing a tan jacket and blue jeans at the time of the incident.

Police said he was driving a green minivan with a broken passenger side rear taillight that likely had a bridge-styled license plate. The vehicle has a piece of silver trim down the side with silver hub caps and tinted rear windows.

Anyone with information on the incident or the man is asked to contact Wyoming police or Silent Observer.