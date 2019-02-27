Public voting open for Whitecaps food contest
PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The West Michigan Whitecaps unveiled the top 10 food items in their annual food contest on Wednesday.
The team narrowed down the list from hundreds of ideas submitted by fans last month, and finally opened voting to the public.
This year’s choices are:
Cow-A-Bunga Burger: A burger with SPAM, pineapple and bacon
Deep Fried Jellybeans
Fried Tequickles: Fried pickles served with a tequila mango sauce
Marge’s Donut Sundae: Oversized donut topped with vanilla ice cream, caramel, chocolate syrup, M&M’s, sprinkles and whipped cream
Oinkurrito: Fire-braised pork topped with bacon and mac-n-cheese rolled into a flour tortilla
River Rascal: Hot dogs smothered with peanut butter, no-bean chili and topped with pickles and Cracker Jacks
Rocky Balburrito: A Philly cheesesteak wrapped into a burrito
Tidal Wave: Vanilla ice cream coated in Fruity Pebbles and rolled in blue cotton candy
Twinkie the Pig: Twinkies wrapped in bacon and fried
Unicorn Popcorn: Cotton candy mixed with rainbow Dippin’ Dots and rainbow popcorn
Voting will be open though March 8 on the Whitecaps’ website.