Public voting open for Whitecaps food contest

Posted 5:58 PM, February 27, 2019, by

(Courtesy: West Michigan Whitecaps)

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The West Michigan Whitecaps unveiled the top 10 food items in their annual food contest on Wednesday.

The team narrowed down the list from hundreds of ideas submitted by fans last month, and finally opened voting to the public.

This year’s choices are:

Cow-A-Bunga Burger: A burger with SPAM, pineapple and bacon

Deep Fried Jellybeans

Fried Tequickles: Fried pickles served with a tequila mango sauce

Marge’s Donut Sundae: Oversized donut topped with vanilla ice cream, caramel, chocolate syrup, M&M’s, sprinkles and whipped cream

Oinkurrito: Fire-braised pork topped with bacon and mac-n-cheese rolled into a flour tortilla

River Rascal: Hot dogs smothered with peanut butter, no-bean chili and topped with pickles and Cracker Jacks

Rocky Balburrito: A Philly cheesesteak wrapped into a burrito

Tidal Wave: Vanilla ice cream coated in Fruity Pebbles and rolled in blue cotton candy

Twinkie the Pig: Twinkies wrapped in bacon and fried

Unicorn Popcorn: Cotton candy mixed with rainbow Dippin’ Dots and rainbow popcorn

Voting will be open though March 8 on the Whitecaps’ website.

