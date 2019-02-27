Winter Weather Advisory In Effect

Rethink Your Drink: See how much sugar is really in pop, energy drinks, and juice

Posted 12:20 PM, February 27, 2019, by , Updated at 12:19PM, February 27, 2019

People living in the United States consume about 34 pounds of added sugar every year from the consumption of sugary drinks. The American Heart Association and the Delta Dental Foundation care about oral and heart health, so they teamed up for an educational campaign to encourage adults and kids alike to make healthier choices.

Sugary drinks like energy drinks, pop, and fruit drinks are putting everyone’s health at risk – especially kids. Research has linked the consumption of these beverages with hypertension, heart disease, Type 2 diabetes, tooth decay and more.

Dr. Heather Mallory and Cindy Bouma from the American Heart Association brought some models to show how much sugar is really in some of our favorite drinks, and how we can make healthier substitutions.

To learn more, visit rethinkyourdrinkmi.org.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.