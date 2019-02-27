Rethink Your Drink: See how much sugar is really in pop, energy drinks, and juice

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

People living in the United States consume about 34 pounds of added sugar every year from the consumption of sugary drinks. The American Heart Association and the Delta Dental Foundation care about oral and heart health, so they teamed up for an educational campaign to encourage adults and kids alike to make healthier choices.

Sugary drinks like energy drinks, pop, and fruit drinks are putting everyone’s health at risk – especially kids. Research has linked the consumption of these beverages with hypertension, heart disease, Type 2 diabetes, tooth decay and more.

Dr. Heather Mallory and Cindy Bouma from the American Heart Association brought some models to show how much sugar is really in some of our favorite drinks, and how we can make healthier substitutions.

To learn more, visit rethinkyourdrinkmi.org.