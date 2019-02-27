South Christian defeats Godwin Heights in a thriller

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- South Christian and Godwin Heights entered with a combined 29 game winning streak. It was the host Sailors coming away with the close 47-45 win to advance to the district final where the Sailors will face Grand River Prep.
