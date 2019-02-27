Spring break fun for the whole family awaits at Soaring Eagle Resorts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If only there was a magic switch to turn off the cold and snow. There is, however, an easy and fun solution to get away from it all, and it's just a short car ride away! Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel is always sunny, 82 degrees, and has sizzling hot deals throughout March in time for Spring Break.

Beat the Winter Blues Package includes a room for four, water park passes for everyone, and it's just $104 a night. This offer is good through March 21.

Food and fun go hand and hand, right? Tex Mex Family night packages not only include all of the things mentioned above for four people, but each person will also get a wet beef burrito or chicken quesadilla meal along with a family brown dessert for $164 a night. This offer is good Sunday through Thursday and ends March 21. Book your Soaring Eagle Waterpark stay today by calling (989)-877-2EAGLE2.

School cancellations have been one right after the other. If road conditions allow, treat the kids to a day at the waterpark for just $12 a person. Kids three and under are free. To make sure this offer is valid before heading up, call (989)-817-4801.

A high sea adventure sets sail at Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel March 22 through April 7. Meet Moana, Captain Hook, Peter Pan, Tinkerbelle, Captain Jack and more! There is a virtual reality pirate ship experience by Matrix Entertainment, planetarium, strolling magician, caricature drawings, face painting, DJ dance party, free activities, giveaways, movies and free massages for parents. For more information, visit soaringeaglewaterpark.com.

Did you know that there is a free shuttle service that runs from the water park to Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort?

So many fun things await you like a new sport and night club called 'Ascend'. Enjoy gambling in a new high rollers area, new poker room and a new non-smoking gaming floor. If the little ones are in tow, they will have a blast in the new Kids' Quest. Ascend is filled with safe, kid-friendly fun with plenty of entertainment options for children, families, and adults too.

Or take in one of the great shows in the new Entertainment Hall.

Get ready for some belly laughs with comedian Dane Cook on March 8. Cook's charismatic and versatile acting abilities have really put him on the map.

St. Patrick's Day weekend will be a 'wee bit-o-fun' to say the least. Stone Clover brings the party to life on March 16, and it's a free show!

Plenty of more shows await you throughout the spring and well into summer. To find a complete list, head to soaringeaglecasino.com.

Don`t forget, the calendar flips to a new month, which means it's Super Saturday Bingo weekend! It happens on the first Saturday of every month, which means the coverall game during the main session could be worth $25,000, $100,000 or even one million dollars!

If you are well overdue for a visit to Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort, you will be amazed by all of the new things it has to offer. Good luck!