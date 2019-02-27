Submit your idea for Smart Garden 2019

Winter Weather Advisory In Effect

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- If you have a good idea for a business startup, the second annual Start Garden contest is underway.

It's called "the 100," which is a chance for people to submit an idea on a business they hope to one day open.

All you have to do is submit a video describing your idea online by May 30.

In June, 100 finalists will be chosen to receive $1,000 each.

Finalists have the summer to refine their idea and to get community support until the competition on August 27, that's when a group of winners will earn $20,000 to help their business take off.

For more information or to submit your business idea click here.

