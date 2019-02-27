Suspect in Kalamazoo shooting identified

Posted 3:23 PM, February 27, 2019, by

Tough Coat on D Avenue in Cooper Township

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – The Kalamazoo County Sheriff has identified the suspect in Tuesday’s shooting, who later took his own life.

Sheriff Richard Fuller says that Peter Zwart, 49, shot Brent Hook at a business Tuesday morning on D Avenue in Cooper Township.  Hook is still listed in critical condition at a hospital in Kalamazoo.  Zwart was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound at his home in Allegan.

Fuller said Wednesday that as deputies were responding to the business on D Avenue, Zwart’s family was calling dispatchers telling them that Peter had sent them messages telling them what he had done. Deputies went to Zwart’s home and found his body.

We’ll have more on later editions of FOX 17 News.

