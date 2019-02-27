× Suspect in Kalamazoo shooting identified

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – The Kalamazoo County Sheriff has identified the suspect in Tuesday’s shooting, who later took his own life.

Sheriff Richard Fuller says that Peter Zwart, 49, shot Brent Hook at a business Tuesday morning on D Avenue in Cooper Township. Hook is still listed in critical condition at a hospital in Kalamazoo. Zwart was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound at his home in Allegan.

Fuller said Wednesday that as deputies were responding to the business on D Avenue, Zwart’s family was calling dispatchers telling them that Peter had sent them messages telling them what he had done. Deputies went to Zwart’s home and found his body.

