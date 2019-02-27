Unity Christian defeats Holland Christian for a third time

ALLEGAN, Mich -- It was a close game throughout but Unity Christian pulled away in the fourth quarter to defeat Holland Christian for the third time this season, 58-49 the final. The Crusaders will face Hamilton on Friday night in the district final.
