Whitmer will use current incentives to aid Fiat Chrysler

Posted 1:43 PM, February 27, 2019, by

Gretchen Whitmer, newly elected governor of Michigan tours the show during day two of the 2019 The North American International Auto Show January 15, 2019 at the Cobo Center in Detroit, Michigan. (TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says the state can use existing economic development incentives to assist Fiat Chrysler’s expansion without her needing to ask lawmakers to approve new incentives for the company.

She said Wednesday the state’s package for Fiat Chrysler will be publicly released at a future meeting of Michigan Strategic Fund, which awards companies grants in exchange for job creation. Fiat Chrysler announced plans Tuesday to add 6,500 jobs in Michigan, many of them in Detroit.

Under an existing deal with the state, Fiat Chrysler is eligible for more than $1 billion in business tax credits through 2029, and it can claim the credits for an increasing number of employees this decade.

It is not clear if the company or state may try to restructure the agreement.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.