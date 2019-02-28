× Children battling illnesses get to enjoy a night of magic

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Make-A-Wish Michigan provided a night of relief for a group of kids who don’t always get to have an easy childhood experience.

Ten families got to meet some of their favorite characters face-to-face Thursday night during Frozen on Ice at Van Andel Arena.

“Everything that they’ve had to go through – hospital visits, stays, pokes, prods – they really lose their sense of childhood when they have to go through a critical illness,” said Ashley Sanregret with Make-A-Wish Michigan. “And to be here tonight, to have their childhood given back to them, provided by community friends that want to see them smile, it’s just really inspiring and really awesome to be a part of.”

Make-A-Wish Michigan has granted more than 9,500 wishes to about 450 kids since 1984.

For more information on how to get involved and make other dreams come true, go to the organization’s website.